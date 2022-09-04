Lt Governor meets delegation of J&K Apni Party

As per an official handout by Raj Bhawan, the members of the delegation submitted a memorandum of demands including restoration of statehood and speedy recruitment processes for youth.

The Lt Governor said that Home Minister Amit Shah had made a detailed statement on the floor of the Parliament that the statehood would be restored at an appropriate time.

On the issue of recruitment processes, the Lt Governor observed that due to irregularities in the exams of Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer and Finance Account Assistant recruitments, inquiry of all the three exams has been handed over to CBI and fresh examinations will be conducted by October.