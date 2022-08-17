Lt Governor pays tributes to ITBP personnel killed in Pahalgam bus accident

Srinagar, Aug 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to the ITBP personnel who were killed in a bus accident near Chandanwari in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district yesterday.
Attending the Ceremonial Honours for the ITBP bravehearts at DPL Srinagar, the Lt Governor said “the nation will never forget their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice”.
The mortal remains of the bravehearts were sent to their respective native places for their last rites with full military honours.
Among others who paid their tributes were Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP; Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home department, besides senior officers from Police, Army, ITBP and other security forces.
Seven ITBP jawans were killed and 31 others were injured after a police bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Pahalgam on Tuesday.