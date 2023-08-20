M A Tantray bereaved

Srinagar, Aug 20: Ghulam Muhammad Tantry alias Khamosh , the father of acclaimed writer, well-known broadcaster and former Deputy Director News, All India Radio Srinagar, M A tantray passed away.
A poet and religious figure Ghulam Muhammad Tantry was a resident of Churmujru Beerwah, Budgam breathed his last on Sunday evening after a brief illness. The was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Churmujru Beerwah, Budgam amid sobs. According to family sources, the Chahrum of the deceased will be on Wednesday and the congregational Feteh Khawani will continue throughout the day at the bereaved family’s house at Churmujru Beerwah, Budgam .
The deceased continued to lead the local mosque for a long time and thousands of people continued to benefit from his knowledge. A literary work of the late “Frayad-i Khams” has been published and it was highly appreciated in the literary circles. The deceased left behind four sons and two daughters, all settled.