M A Tantray bereaved

A poet and religious figure Ghulam Muhammad Tantry was a resident of Churmujru Beerwah, Budgam breathed his last on Sunday evening after a brief illness. The was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Churmujru Beerwah, Budgam amid sobs. According to family sources, the Chahrum of the deceased will be on Wednesday and the congregational Feteh Khawani will continue throughout the day at the bereaved family’s house at Churmujru Beerwah, Budgam .