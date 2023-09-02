M S Latif, Gupta, Dogra appointed as CAT members

Srinagar, Sep 1: The President of India on Friday appointed Mir Syed Latif as the Judicial Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar Bench.

According to an order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, M S Latif has been appointed for a period of four years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 67 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.