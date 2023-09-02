M S Latif, Gupta, Dogra appointed as CAT members

Srinagar, Sep 1: The President of India on Friday appointed Mir Syed Latif as the Judicial Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar Bench.
According to an order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, M S Latif has been appointed for a period of four years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 67 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
“The conditions of service of Shri Mir Syed Latif as Judicial Member in the Central Administrative Tribunal shall be governed by the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and Rules framed there-under, as amended from time to time,” the order reads. “Mir Syed Latif is advised to join CAT, Srinagar Bench within 30 days from the date of issue of this order failing which the appointment shall be treated as cancelled.”
The President also appointed Sanjeev Gupta, District Judge as Judicial Member in CAT.
As per the government, he has been advised to join CAT, Jammu Bench within 30 days.
The President also appointed Advocate Rajinder Singh Dogra as Judicial Member in CAT in the similar pay scale and other conditions.
“Rajinder Singh Dogra is advised to join CAT, Jammu Bench within 30 days from the date of issue of this order failing which the above appointment shall be treated as cancelled,” the order read.