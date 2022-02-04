Macadamisation Manual, Bridge Manual will bring standardisation in project execution: AC

Jammu, Feb 4: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday took note of the Public Works Department’s J&K Macdamisaton (Execution and Quality Control and DLP Enforcement) Manual and J&K PWD Bridge Manual 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to LG Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting. The department has compiled these manuals by incorporating the best practices in the field in accordance with the latest standards and endeavours to bring about uniformity in practices, promote transparency and ensure engineering perfection.
To improve the quality of riding surface of J&K’s road network, the J&K Macdamisaton Manual categorises the road length in the J&K as inter-district roads, major roads, district roads, rural roads, and local roads.
In case of any breach in quality, the contractor would also be made equally responsible for technical divergences due to negligence or execution of poor-quality works.
The Administrative Council also noted the J&K PWD Bridge Manual 2022 which standardises the engineering practices in bridge construction would bring uniformity, transparency, and accountability in project execution.