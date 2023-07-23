Macadamisation of road connecting Diver Parihaspora with National Highway sought

Srinagar, July 23: The SSM College has sought the macadamisation of the road connecting Diver Parihaspora with the National Highway.
In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla it said, “ The link road leading from main National Highway (N44) to Diver Parihaspora measuring 3 kms is in a highly dilapidated condition which poses a lot of inconvenience to the commuters who are regular visitors to the local establishments. The road needs immediate maintenance by way of macadamization so that the commuters feel relieved on the said stretch of road.”
“Divar Parihaspora is an old town which was capital of Kashmir in 8th Century AD ruled by the King of Kashmir Lalitaditya and famous for being the seat of education. The ancient monuments are being managed and maintained by the Archeological Survey of India and the organization is developing it as a Tourism attraction,”it said.
“The Diver Parihaspora area also houses Police establishments like the Headquater of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) and other police telecom offices and 29 RR Unit. Besides J&K Bank Branch, Health Center and Valley’s Premier Engineering College i.e., SSM College of Engineering wherein thousands of students are pursuing courses in Engineering and Management programme both at Under-Graduate and Postgraduate levels. All these establishments put together are visited often by VIPs besides officers/officials/students of these establishments.”