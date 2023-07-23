Macadamisation of road connecting Diver Parihaspora with National Highway sought

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla it said, “ The link road leading from main National Highway (N44) to Diver Parihaspora measuring 3 kms is in a highly dilapidated condition which poses a lot of inconvenience to the commuters who are regular visitors to the local establishments. The road needs immediate maintenance by way of macadamization so that the commuters feel relieved on the said stretch of road.”

“Divar Parihaspora is an old town which was capital of Kashmir in 8th Century AD ruled by the King of Kashmir Lalitaditya and famous for being the seat of education. The ancient monuments are being managed and maintained by the Archeological Survey of India and the organization is developing it as a Tourism attraction,”it said.