Macadamisation of Tral village roads being done by our efforts: BJP

Srinagar: J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur on Sunday said that macadamisation of roads in several villages in Tral is being done under done under NABARD and PMGSY.

In a statement, he said that the macadamisation is the direct outcome of Prime Minister Narendera Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's personal efforts who have stated that journey from Srinagar to Mumbai should take 12 hours only.