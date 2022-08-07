Macadamisation of Tral village roads being done by our efforts: BJP

Srinagar: J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur on Sunday said that macadamisation of roads in several villages in Tral is being done under done under NABARD and PMGSY.
In a statement, he said that the macadamisation is the direct outcome of Prime Minister Narendera Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's personal efforts who have stated that journey from Srinagar to Mumbai should take 12 hours only.
Thakur said that roads under mecadamisation include that of Karmulla, Hergam, Soinarh, Kuchmulla and other villages of Tral belt but some PDP leaders are taking credit by clicking photos alongside mecadamised roads and claiming that it was due to their efforts, which is not correct.