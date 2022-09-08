Macadamisation work at Bus Stand Baramulla begins after 20 years

Baramulla: The macadamisation work at Bus Stand Baramulla began on Thursday after a long gap of twenty years, putting an end to the decade-long miseries and sufferings of the passengers and locals.

According to the transporters and locals, the macadamisation of the Bus Stand Baramulla became possible only due to the strenuous efforts of the President Municipal Council Baramulla, Touseef Raina.

"Touseef Raina played a very important role in starting the macadamisation work at the bus stand, we are thankful to him for bringing much-needed respited to the residents of the Baramulla who would face great difficulties during rainy seasons," they said.