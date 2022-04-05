Macadamised year back, Shutloo-Binner road develops huge potholes

As per the locals, the work on the road was started several years back by the Department of R&B. Of the four km road, three km stretch was macadamised and the one km part was left without macadamisation. The department later started macadamisation of the left out one km road stretch last year.

However, the road condition of the one km road stretch soon after its macadamisation started deteriorating. The potholes emerged at several places and they get widened with each passing day. The bad road condition forced residents to avoid the route for their journey.