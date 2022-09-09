Machil mela celebrated with great fanfare

General Officer Commanding, Vajr Division was the chief guest for the Machil mela. In addition, many dignitaries from army and civil administration were also in attendance for the entire event. The event commenced with the unveiling of the foundation stone of the Machil Stadium by the village representatives. Thereafter, NCC cadets of Machil Kupwara, enthralled everyone with their synchronised march past and received a standing ovation from the entire gathering. The finale constituted many cultural events including dance performances by school children, rap song and many more.

The main highlights of the event were the performance by Prithika Simani, musical performance by Meri Zindagi Female Rock Banc, a musical concert by Abid Ali and a dance performance by the troupe of Save Youth Save future foundation.