Machil mela celebrated with great fanfare

Srinagar, Sep 9: Machil mela was celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm at Machil cricket ground. This year for the first time the mela was organised at the village ground. All the events of the Machil mela were organised and conducted by the villagers with the support of the Indian Army.
General Officer Commanding, Vajr Division was the chief guest for the Machil mela. In addition, many dignitaries from army and civil administration were also in attendance for the entire event. The event commenced with the unveiling of the foundation stone of the Machil Stadium by the village representatives. Thereafter, NCC cadets of Machil Kupwara, enthralled everyone with their synchronised march past and received a standing ovation from the entire gathering. The finale constituted many cultural events including dance performances by school children, rap song and many more.
The main highlights of the event were the performance by Prithika Simani, musical performance by Meri Zindagi Female Rock Banc, a musical concert by Abid Ali and a dance performance by the troupe of Save Youth Save future foundation.
Prithika Samani is a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer from Mumbai. She has a vast experience of twenty years in this field. She is also President of Rotary Club Mumbai. She had performed three classical dance routines and involved local girls as well, which amazed the entire gathering. The concert from Meri Zindagi Female Rock Band, Abid Ali and the dance performance by the troupe amazed all present for the event and made them dance to their musical numbers.
To add on to the beauty of the mela, a number of games were organised for the villagers which included Jalebi race, Lemon race, needle race, sack race and musical chair. People of the Machil bowl enjoyed each and every event and participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. At the end, all the participants of the games and cultural events were felicitated with awards besides lunch was organised for the entire village at the Machil ground.