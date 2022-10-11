Madrassa student beaten up for not wearing ‘khandress’ in Ganderbal; cleric arrested

A police spokesman said that on Monday evening a written complaint was submitted by Mohd Sadiq Chiche S/o. Abdul Rashid Chiche R/o. Kangan Wuder to the effect that his minor son namely Bilal Ahmad Cheche has been allegedly beaten by a Molvi namely Reyaz Ahmad Khantana S/o. Mohd Yousuf R/o. Wooder, Kangan in a local Darul Uloom for not wearing Khandress which is dress code in Darul uloom.

In this regard case FIR No.164/2022 U/S 341,323, IPC 75 JJ Act has been registered in Police Station Kangan and further investigation has been taken up, he said.