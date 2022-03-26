'Magician' posing as beggar allegedly loots cash and jewellery in Ichgam Budgam

Srinagar: A "magician" posing as a beggar allegedly looted cash and gold from a residential house in Ichgam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, the family alleged.
News agency KDC quoted the house owner Abdul Rashid Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat saying that a beggar came to their house and asked for tea.
They said that while having tea, the man "started asking questions including about the wellbeing of our daughter who remains unwell".
"He later started asking about our gold and money and with the help of magic he managed to loot our whole cash and gold," Bhat alleged.
The family has sought help from district administration and police to nab the burglar.