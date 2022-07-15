Magisterial enquiry called in anti-militancy operation at Chandigam Lolab

Kupwara,July 15 : The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lolab has been appointed as Enquiry Officer to conduct the magisterial enquiry under section 176 Cr.P.c in the anti-militancy operation at Chandigam Lolab on June 19 resulting in the killing of four militants.
In this connection, the general public is hereby informed that if any person has any kind of information regarding the subject. He/She may submit or record his/her statement in the office of SDM Lolab within 07 days from the date of publishing of this notice.