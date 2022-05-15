Magisterial enquiry ordered into Shopian civilian killing

Srinagar May 15: Authorities on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killing of a civilian allegedly in cross firing during a "chance encounter" in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
As per an official statement, the magisterial inquiry ordered by District Magistrate Shopian shall be done by Additional District Magistrate Shopian.
"The enquiry shall be completed in given time frame and suitable action under law shall be taken, " it said.
Earlier, a police spokesman said that the civilian Shoiab Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Mohd of Turkwangam Shopian was injured "in cross firing between a terrorist and security forces on Litter-Turkwangam road" and later succumbed at District Hospital Pulwama, Police said.
It said the terrorist opened fire on the joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian and later managed to escape from the spot.