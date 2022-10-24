Magisterial inquiry ordered into Chadoora  fire incident

Srinagar, Oct 24: Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid Monday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the Chadoora shopping complex blaze and assured compensations to the affected shopkeepers.
Speaking to reporters, the DC Budgam termed the incident as "unfortunate" and assured shopkeepers they would be compensated for the losses they suffered, following the completion of magisterial inquiry.
The fire, he said, could have been caused by short circuit, that left the shopping complex completely damaged besides causing the losses worth lakhs. Fortunately there was no loss of life in this incident. The DC urged for the installation of fire extinguishers and said, "such incidents can be averted and damages minimized with extinguishers installed in the shop".
He was accompanied by the officials including SHO and Sub-District Magistrate, Tehsildar Chadoora who visited the site to assess the damage.
The DC at the occasion assured that counseling session will be launched for shopkeepers at the district headquarter Budgam to make them aware of the ways to avert the fire incidents in future.