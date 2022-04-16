Maha Gram Sabha held in Budgam

Budgam, Apr 16: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today said that a holistic development process has been initiated for the development of Soibugh area in the district.
The DC said this while addressing at a Maha Gram Sabha held at Block Soibugh, where PRIs and locals from various Panchayat Blocks raised their issues and demands with him.
The Gram Sabha was informed that Rs. 24 Crores shall be spent on the road development including macadimization of Soibugh-Hatharan, Narbal-Wadwan and Gairend-Wadwan roads, besides work on almost all interior roads in the Soibugh Block shall be taken up on priority. It was informed that macadimization of Nasrallahpora-Mirgund road will be started soon while the entire Soibugh area will be macadamized in two years.
At the outset, the DC said that work on the hospital was completed in phase-I and phase-II was under due consideration and shall be taken up for execution soon.
He instructed concerned to ensure restoration and de-silting of all irrigation canals in the Soibugh block on war footing.
He emphasized that the work process be expedited for timely completion of all developmental projects in the area.
The DC stressed on PRIs and locals to maintain proper sanitation and avoid dumping garbage on roadside, drains, water resources and other open areas in all panchayat blocks and urged them to ensure complete ban on polythene use and single use plastic items.