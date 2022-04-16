Maha Gram Sabha held in Budgam

The DC said this while addressing at a Maha Gram Sabha held at Block Soibugh, where PRIs and locals from various Panchayat Blocks raised their issues and demands with him.

The Gram Sabha was informed that Rs. 24 Crores shall be spent on the road development including macadimization of Soibugh-Hatharan, Narbal-Wadwan and Gairend-Wadwan roads, besides work on almost all interior roads in the Soibugh Block shall be taken up on priority. It was informed that macadimization of Nasrallahpora­-Mirgund road will be started soon while the entire Soibugh area will be macadamized in two years.