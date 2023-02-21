Maha Gram Sabha witnesses massive public participation at Parigam in Pulwama

SSP Pulwama, Ghulam Jeelani; ADDC Sheikh Abdul Aziz; PRIs, ACR, ACP, CPO, Tehsildar Pulwama, BDO Newa, Ex-En KPDCL, Ex-En PHE, CEO Pulwama, besides senior officers of district administration attended the event. Besides, large number of senior citizens of the area also participated in the Maha Gram Sabha. The DC spent the whole day in the Gram Sabah at Parigam and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot. He gave a patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time-bound manner.

The DC also gave on-the-spot directions for the redressal of many issues of urgent nature as per the competence of concerned departments. He said that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments. While addressing Gram Sabah, the DC said that the Government is committed to provide equitable developmental benefits in all urban and rural areas of the district. He said that the three tier Panchayati Raj System has increased the expectations of the public and assured that all demands shall be fulfilled step by step. The DC during the proceedings of Maha Gram Sabha impressed upon the participants to formulate and finalise the plan as per the set guidelines. He said the essence of democracy is that people shall rule themselves and decide for themselves what is good or bad for them.