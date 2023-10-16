Mahant Rohit Shastri calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 16: Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today and projected various issues pertaining to the promotion and preservation of Sanskrit language in J&K.
Sandeep Kumar Raina, Bharat Petroleum LPG incharge J&K and Ladakh met the Lt Governor and shared with him the endeavours of the Bharat Petroleum for the expansion of LPG storage and Bottling plants in the region.
Later, Shehnaz Ganai, former Legislator also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various development issues of Poonch district.