Main Community Hospital in Sumbal grappling with want of staff

Nazir said a huge population of Sumbal and adjoining villagers like Safapore, Nowgam, Shadipora, and even Hajin depend on the concerned hospital to seek medical care. He added, “Despite this, unfortunately, a single orthopaedic was also transferred from the hospital, and no replacement has been made available yet, making a large population suffer. Roundabout figure is that around six doctors or specialists have been transferred from the facility.”

Nazir claimed that the hospital had a lot of flow, which can be confirmed from the records, and the concerned administration was well aware of it, “but no one seems to pay any heed.” The locals alleged that some three to four doctors who were still discharging their duties in the hospital were not managing proper shifts. “It’s hard to find a senior doctor in the hospital during the night hours when most critical cases arrive, and even the laboratory can’t perform a simple blood test during that time,” the Traders president said.