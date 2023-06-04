Main Community Hospital in Sumbal grappling with want of staff

Sumbal (Bandipora) June 4: A large number of people in the Sumbal division of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district who depend for health care on the main community hospital (CHC) are suffering due to lack of staff, especially doctors, which is affecting the medical care they want to receive in the facility.
The locals complain that half a dozen medical officers and specialists who shifted from the hospital to join new postings have not been replaced, thus leaving the already available staff to grapple with providing standard medical treatment
“More recently, a physician and an anaesthesiologist got some personal engagements, but despite requests, no replacement has been made available,” Nazir Ahmad Traders President Sumbal told Greater Kashmir. He said the lack of an anaesthesiologist was badly affecting the gynaecology department inside the hospital, especially during surgeries
Nazir said a huge population of Sumbal and adjoining villagers like Safapore, Nowgam, Shadipora, and even Hajin depend on the concerned hospital to seek medical care. He added, “Despite this, unfortunately, a single orthopaedic was also transferred from the hospital, and no replacement has been made available yet, making a large population suffer. Roundabout figure is that around six doctors or specialists have been transferred from the facility.”
Nazir claimed that the hospital had a lot of flow, which can be confirmed from the records, and the concerned administration was well aware of it, “but no one seems to pay any heed.” The locals alleged that some three to four doctors who were still discharging their duties in the hospital were not managing proper shifts. “It’s hard to find a senior doctor in the hospital during the night hours when most critical cases arrive, and even the laboratory can’t perform a simple blood test during that time,” the Traders president said.
The locals said the hospital also lacks other specialties like ophthalmology and ENT, and that a dialysis unit was also gathering dust for lack of technicians. The locals said there was a need for a single technician to make the unit functional so as to provide relief for those travelling long distances for the procedure. The locals who talked to Greater Kashmir also suggested a change or reshuffling of local staff inside the hospital, which was also much-needed given that “it would improve the hospital’s functionality.”
Doctor Salati, CMO Bandipora, told Greater Kashmir that the CHCs have sanctioned staff and that some have been transferred from the CHC in Sumbal, but till now no replacement has been made. The CMO said, “In the coming days, replacements will be done.”