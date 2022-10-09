Kashmir

Mainly clear, partly cloudy weather likely in J&K

Srinagar had 8.2, Pahalgam 5.5 and Gulmarg 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Migratory birds fly over Hokersar wetland in Srinagar.
Migratory birds fly over Hokersar wetland in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 9: The Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather was dry in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

"Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours," an office of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 8.2, Pahalgam 5.5 and Gulmarg 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 0.4, Kargil 7.1 and Leh 2.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.4, Katra 20.7, Batote 13.6, Banihal 10.2 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir
Weather in Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com