Kashmir

Mainly clear weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hrs: MeT dept

Srinagar recorded 7.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.3 degrees and Gulmarg 5.2 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.
Mainly clear weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hrs: MeT dept
Tulips in full bloom at Asia's largest Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills and overlooking the Dal Lake in Srinagar on March 23, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
IANS

Srinagar, March 29: Weather remained mainly dry in J&K and Kashmir on Monday as the weather office forecast same conditions during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain mainly dry and clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 7.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.3 degrees and Gulmarg 5.2 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 3.4 degree, Leh 2.4 and Kargil 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu registered 18.5 degrees, Katra 17.8, Batote 12.7, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 9.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.