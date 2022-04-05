Mainly dry, clear weather in J&K, Ladakh today: MeT

Srinagar, Apr 5: While weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday, Meteorological (MeT) department forecast has said that dry weather with clear sky in the two union territories is likely to continue on Wednesday. "Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", MeT department forecast said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar had 9.3, Pahalgam 3.4 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.9, Leh 3.1 and Kargil 1.8 as the night's lowest temperature. Jammu had 19.7, Katra 18.6, Batote 12.8, Banihal 9.0 and Bhaderwah 9.9 as the minimum temperature.