Mainly dry weather forecast as night temperature rises in J&K

Srinagar, June 17: The meteorological department in Jammu and Kashmir has forecast mainly dry weather from June 18 onwards, as minimum temperatures recorded an increase across the region on Saturday.
According to the department's official, Srinagar witnessed a low temperature of 16.0°C, slightly higher than the previous night's 15.6°C. The temperature in the summer capital was 1.2°C above normal.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low temperature of 13.4°C, marginally down from the previous night's 14.0°C, but still above normal by 0.1°C, reported news agency GNS.
In the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the low temperature was 9.4°C, compared to the previous night's 7.8°C. It was 0.9°C above normal for this time of year.
Meanwhile, Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low temperature of 12.2°C, slightly higher than the previous night's 11.4°C, but still 1.0°C below normal.
Other areas in the region reported the following minimum temperatures: Kokernag 13.1°C, Gulmarg 8.8°C, Jammu 25.9°C, Banihal 14.3°C, Batote 16.2°C, Katra 22.0°C, Bhaderwah 14.0°C, Leh 7.9°C, and Kargil 11.7°C.
The weather department has predicted isolated light rains in Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours, followed by mainly dry weather from June 23 onwards.
As the region experiences a rise in night temperatures and a mainly dry weather forecast, residents and tourists can expect relatively pleasant conditions in the coming days.