Mainly dry weather forecast as night temperature rises in J&K

According to the department's official, Srinagar witnessed a low temperature of 16.0°C, slightly higher than the previous night's 15.6°C. The temperature in the summer capital was 1.2°C above normal.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low temperature of 13.4°C, marginally down from the previous night's 14.0°C, but still above normal by 0.1°C, reported news agency GNS.