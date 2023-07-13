Mainly dry weather forecast as temperature rises at most places in J&K

Srinagar, July 13: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of “isolated very light rain and thunderstorm” during next few days, the minimum temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that “intermittent light to moderate rain” was expected at many places of J&K from July 15-17.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6°C against 16.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 14.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.