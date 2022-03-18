Kashmir

Mainly dry weather, light rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir

The minimum temperature on Friday in Srinagar was 8.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.0 and Gulmarg 5.0.
'Shikaras' anchored in famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on a chilly morning. Mubashir Khan/GK File
IANS

Srinagar, March 18: Weather remained dry on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with the possibility of light rain/thundershower towards the afternoon during the next 24 hours, said an official of the Met Department.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 8.8, Leh 1.4 and Kargil minus 2.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded 24.0, Katra 20.7, Batote 13.1, Banihal 8.8 and Bhaderwah 9.4 as the lowest temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

