Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 14: Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological (MeT) department here on Friday.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 6.4 and both Pahalgam and Gulmarg had 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.6, Kargil 4 and Leh minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.6, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.7, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

