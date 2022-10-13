Kashmir

Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Tourists at the world famous Shalimar garden on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
IANS

Srinagar, Oct 13: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.7 and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.6 degrees, Kargil 4 and Leh minus 0.8.

Jammu registered 16.3 degrees, Katra 14.8, Batote 8.5, Banihal 6.8 and Bhaderwah 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

