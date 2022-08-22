Mainly dry weather with isolated rain forecast

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.0°C against 15.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.8°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.0°C against 13.5°C the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.0°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 15.3°C against 16.6°C on previous night and it is 0.8°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.3°C against 23.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.8°C, Batote 17.7°C, Katra 23.2°C and Bhadarwah 16.3°C. (GNS)