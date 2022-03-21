Mainly hot and dry weather likely in J&K this week

Srinagar Mar 21: Weatherman on Monday predicted mainly hot and dry weather in J&K for the week with light to moderate rain likely on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Except for 23-24th, Weather will Remain Hot & Dry this week. On 23-24th, a brief spell of Light to Moderate Rain with thunderstorm is likely at scattered places. There's no forecast of any major Rain/snow till ending March, " a meteorological department official said in a statement.
Unusual and above-normal temperatures have gripped Jammu and Kashmir of late with Katra, Bhaderwah and Batote recording new all-time highest March temperatures.
In Kashmir valley, Pahalgam, Qazigund and Kupwara recorded second all-time highest March temperatures on Thursday.