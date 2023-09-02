Mainstream political class has got political fatigue: Saifuddin Soz

Srinagar, Sep 2: Former union minister Prof Saifuddin Soz today said that even a cursory reading of the struggle of the people of J&K state will show that their real demand is to get the autonomy of the state restored.
In a statement, he said,”Some leaders think that since restoration of the statehood is on cards, they must raise their voice for the statehood only to get credit. It is a foul play.”
He added that such leaders are trying to throw dust into the eyes of the people, whom these leaders see only as “‘gullible (innocent) stock.”
“The mainstream political class consisting mainly of the J&K NC, Peoples’ Democratic Party, Apni Party, Peoples’ Conference, Peoples Democratic Front, CPI(M) etc. seem to have got, what should be called, the political fatigue,” Soz said.
“I wish this political class knows, in full measure, that the history’s lesson is that the struggle for achieving the goal Is more important than to achieve the goal itself,” he added.
The former minister wished that the J&K political class summons courage to raise its full voice for restoration of the internal autonomy for the state.” My conviction is that this class is powerful. It can achieve the goal,” he said.