Maintain discipline and unity to defeat anti-J&K forces: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday stressed on the need for maintaining discipline and unity to defeat anti J&K forces saying strengthening the organisation must override other considerations.
This was said by the party leaders Showkat Ahmed Mir and Farooq Ahmed Shah while addressing a workers' meeting in Hardaboura, Tangmarg.
The meeting was organised by party leader and constituency in charge Farooq Ahmad Shah & attended by Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmad Mir besides other local party leaders.
Asking the workers to redouble their efforts in percolating down to the grassroot cadres, the vision and mission of the party, they said, “There shouldn't be any lack of clarity and cohesion even among the workers.
The battle the party is fighting requires us to work unitedly. Strengthening the organisation must override personal ambitions.”
On every occasion, Dr Farooq Abdullah, the leaders stated re-emphasises on the paramount need for discipline and unity.
"There is nothing above our organization. Strengthening our organization should precede all other considerations. There are forces, which are working against us. As long as people are with us and as long as we maintain discipline, nothing can harm us,” they added.