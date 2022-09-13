Maintain discipline and unity to defeat anti-J&K forces: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday stressed on the need for maintaining discipline and unity to defeat anti J&K forces saying strengthening the organisation must override other considerations.

This was said by the party leaders Showkat Ahmed Mir and Farooq Ahmed Shah while addressing a workers' meeting in Hardaboura, Tangmarg.

The meeting was organised by party leader and constituency in charge Farooq Ahmad Shah & attended by Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmad Mir besides other local party leaders.