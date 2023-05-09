Maintenance  work of Tangmarg-Gulmarg road | Restrictions imposed on movement of heavy commercial vehicles

Baramulla, May 9: The Rural Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy commercial vehicles on Tangmarg-Gulmarg road from Wednesday.
The decision has been taken in the wake of maintenance work of the Tangmarg-Gulmarg road.
The Senior Superintendent of police, Traffic Rular Kashmir, on Tuesday issued an advisory, barring all the heavy commercial vehicles, 35 seater and above, along the Tangmarg-Gulmarg road.
"In view of maintenance work initiated along Tangmarg-Gulmarg stretch of Srinagar- Gulmarg road heavy commercial Gulmarg bound vehicles (35 seater and above) shall not be allowed from Tangmarg onwards. Therefore, such motorists are advised to avoid travel from Tangmarg onwards till further orders," reads the advisory issued by the Traffic Rural Kashmir.