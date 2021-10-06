Major among two soldiers injured as Casper falls into gorge in south Kashmir's Verinag

News agency KNO while quoting the officials reported that the two were injured after the Army Casper of 19 RR fell into the gorge at Upper Hallan area of Verinag, resulting in injuries to the Army major Prajapati and Lance Naik Prashar Raviand..

Both the injured soldiers were evacuated to GMC Anantnag for treatment while the damaged vehicle is being retrieved, an official said.