Major Bhang destruction operation conducted in Kashmir

Srinagar: Following the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, a major bhang destruction operation was conducted at Trimukhan Top, Lolab and adjoining areas, bordering Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts.
The drive has been carried out by Anti Narcotics Task Force Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Divisional Forest Officer Kamraj, Forest Division Zangil Kupwara, Excise and Taxation department of Kupwara/Baramulla, Revenue department with the assistance of local police.
The wild growth of Bhang (cannabis) spread over approximately 05 hector's of forest land were destroyed on spot.
The exercise has been widely appreciated by the locals of the area.
General public have been requested to come forward and join hands with the drug curbing agencies for carrying out such kind of destruction drives in near future for making the society in large and youths in particular free from drugs under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Drive.