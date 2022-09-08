Major Bhang destruction operation conducted in Kashmir

Srinagar: Following the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, a major bhang destruction operation was conducted at Trimukhan Top, Lolab and adjoining areas, bordering Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

The drive has been carried out by Anti Narcotics Task Force Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Divisional Forest Officer Kamraj, Forest Division Zangil Kupwara, Excise and Taxation department of Kupwara/Baramulla, Revenue department with the assistance of local police.