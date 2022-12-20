Major General Mohit Seth takes over as GoC Kilo Force

Srinagar, Dec 20: Major General Mohit Seth Tuesday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s Kilo Force in the Kashmir Valley.
Quoting a statement, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria on relinquishing the command moved to Headquarter Northern Command, Udhampur.
The statement read that Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria’s tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in North Kashmir.
“Major General Mohit Seth took over as General Officer Commanding today. He was commissioned into 3 Madras Regiment in December 1991. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, he has attended the prestigious NDC at New Delhi,” it said.
It further stated that in his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, he has held various prestigious staff and command appointments in J&K, North East and at Army Headquarter.
“He has also served as Indian Army Liaison Officer, High Commission of India, United Kingdom,” it read.