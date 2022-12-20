Major General Mohit Seth takes over as GoC Kilo Force

Srinagar, Dec 20: Major General Mohit Seth Tuesday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s Kilo Force in the Kashmir Valley.

Quoting a statement, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria on relinquishing the command moved to Headquarter Northern Command, Udhampur.

The statement read that Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria’s tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in North Kashmir.