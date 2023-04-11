Major interstate drug module busted in J&K's Sopore, woman among five arrested: Police

He said that during investigation they revealed the name of another person, who is involved in selling drugs in and around Sopore. "The arrested person was identified as Amir Sadeeq Parra of Chandoosa Baramulla. On his personal search 112 tablets were recovered."

He said during further investigation names of two kingpins identified as Urooj daughter of Mohammad Muzzafar Bhat of Batapora Sopore and Mohammad Ashraf Mir son of Late Farooq Ahmed Mir of Hathishah Sopore also surfaced.

"The duo was involved in supplying drugs from outside valley to Sopore and other areas. On the confession of arrested persons, we managed to arrest the duo from Srinagar outskirts along with 1648 capsules. With their arrest we have managed to bust a major interstate module", he said.

Meanwhile, a case FIR No 07/2023 U/S 8/22-29 NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Bomai and further investigation has been set into motion.