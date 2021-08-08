Major NIA crackdown on banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 08: In a major crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations over the resurgence of activities by banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, reports said.
Quoting reliable sources, news agency KDC reported that 45 locations were raided by the central probe agency NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF today morning.
They said that NIA conducted raids to check resurgence of Jamaat-e-Islami activities in Jammu and Kashmir despite the ban on the organization, adding that a senior DIG-rank officer and a team from New Delhi had flown to Srinagar before the raids.
Official sources said that in Srinagar searches are being carried out at the residence of Gazi Moin-ul Islam, a resident of Soura and Falah-e-Aam Trust Nowgam, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat son of Mohammad Jaffar Bhat at present HIG Colony Bemina, Bashir Ahmad Lone at Harwan and Faheem Ramzan at Lal Bazar.
They said in Anantnag residential houses of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani, Nazir Ahmad Raina son of Ghulam Rasool Raina, both residents of Lohersenzi are of Kokernag, Farooq Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, a resident of Sundbrbare Kokernag, Aftaq Ahmad Mir resident of Badoora Achabal and Ahmadullah Parrey resident of Khiram Bijbehara.
Quoting a police official from Budgam, the report said that searches are being carried out at the residences of several Jamaat leaders including Dr Mohammad Sultan Bhat son of Lasse Bhat presently staying in Pakistan since 2019, Ghulam Mohammad Wani and Gulzar Ahmad Shah all residents of Soibugh Budgam, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi son of Mohammad Sultan Sofi, a resident of Sholipora and Mohammad Abdullah Wani a resident of Wadwan at present Mandir-Bagh Bhagat in Srinagar.
In Bandipora, the former Jamaat president, Mohammad Sikander Malik's residence at Gundpora is being searched by the NIA.
In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the NIA raided the residences of Gul Mohammad war son of Abdul Rahim war, ex Ameer Zila JEI Ganderbal, a resident of Manigam Lar Ganderbal, Zahoor Ahmad Reshi son of Afzal Reshi and Mehraj ud din Reshi son of Afzal Reshi, both residents of Safapora Ganderbal and Abdul Hameed Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd at Batwina Ganderbal.
In Shopian, NIA raids are going on at the residences of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh son of Gulamh Hassan Sheikh, a resident of Maldera Shopian JEI Activist and Ex- militant and Riyaz Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd yaseen Ganie resident of Nadigam Shopian (brother of Hamid Fayaz Ganie Ameeri Jammat JeI who is presently under Public Safety Act.
In Kulgam, the NIA searched residences of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh son of Saifullah Sheikh, a resident of Tarigam Kulgam ex Ameer Jamat member and Mohammad Yosuf Rather son of Ghulam Ahmad Rather, resident of Bolsoo Kulgam ex Ameer Zila Kulgam JeI.
In North Kashmir’s Baramulla, the NIA raided the residential house of Peer Gayas u din Shah Son of Late Ghulam Hassan Shah, resident of Wagoora (Ex JeI Ameer Tehsil Wagoora) and Abdul Rahman Shall, a resident of Baramulla.
Similarly, as per reports NIA raids are being carried out in Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts of Jammu.
The Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.