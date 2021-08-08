Major NIA crackdown on banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu & Kashmir

In Bandipora, the former Jamaat president, Mohammad Sikander Malik's residence at Gundpora is being searched by the NIA.



In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the NIA raided the residences of Gul Mohammad war son of Abdul Rahim war, ex Ameer Zila JEI Ganderbal, a resident of Manigam Lar Ganderbal, Zahoor Ahmad Reshi son of Afzal Reshi and Mehraj ud din Reshi son of Afzal Reshi, both residents of Safapora Ganderbal and Abdul Hameed Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd at Batwina Ganderbal.



In Shopian, NIA raids are going on at the residences of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh son of Gulamh Hassan Sheikh, a resident of Maldera Shopian JEI Activist and Ex- militant and Riyaz Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd yaseen Ganie resident of Nadigam Shopian (brother of Hamid Fayaz Ganie Ameeri Jammat JeI who is presently under Public Safety Act.



In Kulgam, the NIA searched residences of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh son of Saifullah Sheikh, a resident of Tarigam Kulgam ex Ameer Jamat member and Mohammad Yosuf Rather son of Ghulam Ahmad Rather, resident of Bolsoo Kulgam ex Ameer Zila Kulgam JeI.



In North Kashmir’s Baramulla, the NIA raided the residential house of Peer Gayas u din Shah Son of Late Ghulam Hassan Shah, resident of Wagoora (Ex JeI Ameer Tehsil Wagoora) and Abdul Rahman Shall, a resident of Baramulla.



Similarly, as per reports NIA raids are being carried out in Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts of Jammu.

The Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.