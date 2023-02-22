Major reshuffle in police, 50 officers transferred in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 22: The government on Wednesday ordered major reshuffle transferring 50 senior police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

In an order, the government said Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP, Security, Jammu, is transfered and posted as Commandant, SDRF 1 st Bn. Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Commandant, IR-13 Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-10 Bn., vice Fayaz Ahmad Lone.

Mohd Arshad, Commandant, IPO-12 07 Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant,IR-13 th Bn., vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat.

Mohd Arif Rishu, SSP, Railways, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Commandant, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Armed/IRP Kashmir, vice Javid Ahmad Dar.

Shamsheer Hussain, Commandant JK.AP-13 th Bn., is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Jammu, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Security J&K, vice Ravinder Paul Singh.