Major son not entitled to maintenance: HC

“A literal interpretation of the provisions contained in Section 488 (1) of the J&K CrPC lead to only one conclusion that a son is entitled to claim maintenance from his father only up to the age of attainment of majority and if he claims maintenance beyond that age, it has to be shown that the son is suffering from any physical or mental disability as a result of which he is unable to maintain himself,” a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar court said while allowing a plea against a 2018 order by a Judicial Magistrate here. The Magisterate had declined to cancel maintenance of Rs 1200 each to the two sons of the petitioner. The order was later upheld by an Additional Sessions Judge in 2019.