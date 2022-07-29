Major spike as Covid-19 cases breach 700 mark in J&K

As per the official figures, out of total cases 206 cases were reported from Jammu division while 521 were reported from Kashmir division taking the tally to 463359.One death each was reported from Kashmir and Jammu divisions taking the death toll to 4768-2339 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.

Moreover, 572 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals-346 from Jammu division and 226 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 454123.

Notably the number of active cases in J&K has swelled to 4468-1813 in Jammu division and 2655 in Kashmir division.