Major spike as Covid-19 cases breach 700 mark in J&K

Srinagar, July 29: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday witnessed a major spike in Covid-19 as two deaths and 727 fresh cases were reported on Friday. Also two deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.
As per the official figures, out of total cases 206 cases were reported from Jammu division while 521 were reported from Kashmir division taking the tally to 463359.One death each was reported from Kashmir and Jammu divisions taking the death toll to 4768-2339 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.
Moreover, 572 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals-346 from Jammu division and 226 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 454123.
Notably the number of active cases in J&K has swelled to 4468-1813 in Jammu division and 2655 in Kashmir division.
Over the past few weeks there is no let up in the surge in the Covid-19 cases which made the situation worrisome. In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration. However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which has contributed to the spread of the virus.
As per the district wise break up, Srinagar district has recorded 246 cases which is highest among all districts across J&K. Also the number of active cases has swelled up to 1478 in the district.
Jammu district has reported 146 cases followed by 94 cases in Baramulla where the active cases have seen a major spike over the past few days. The district has 602 active cases. Meanwhile Kupwara district reported 49 cases, Budgam 42, Anantnag 35, Kulgam 21, Bandipora 13, Ganderbal 12, Pulwama 8 and one case was reported from Shopian district.
Kishtwar district reported 19 cases, Samba 12, Rajouri 10, Doda nine, Udhampur seven, Poonch six, Kathua five, Ramban three and one case was reported from Reasi district.
While cases are on surge across J&K, the virus has started spreading in schools as over two dozen students of a school in Boniyar area of Baramulla were infected on Friday forcing authorities to suspend the class work in the institution. Teachers from the Srinagar area also complained that few students and staff members have developed Covid-19 symptoms but no action was taken by the concerned authorities.
As already reported by this newspaper, the J&K government has already cautioned the heads of the health institutions and have directed the concerned to speed up testing as well.
Meanwhile, the experts have raised concern over the continuous surge in Covid saying that people were behaving ignorant by not following Covid-19 protocol.