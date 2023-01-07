Majority of Kashmiri Pandit employees have joined duties in Valley: Official

Srinagar, Jan 07: A senior official of Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said that a majority of Kashmiri Pandits, who were on a strike following the killing of Rahul Bhat last year, have joined their duties.
“I reject this notion that all Kashmiri Pandit employees are protesting in Jammu. A majority of these employees have already joined their offices (and) we are releasing their salaries. They have understood the importance of reporting to work,” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole said, as per news agency PTI.
Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district in May last year. The killing had sparked off protests by the Kashmiri Pandit employees who refused to return to work.
A group of protesting employees left the Valley and demonstrated in Jammu, demanding that they be relocated out of Kashmir till the security situation improved here. Though the administration agreed to look into most of the demands of the Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), it refused to relocate them out of Kashmir. It further hardened its stand against the protesting employees and stopped salaries of those who did not return to work.