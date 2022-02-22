‘Make administration accountable to women’s aspirations’

Srinagar, Feb 22: National Conference (NC) Women’s Wing President ShameemaFirdous Tuesday said that furthering women's political participation to ensure that decision-making processes were participatory, responsive, equitable and inclusive was one of the founding principles of the party.
Welcoming a number of women from Khag, Beerwah into the party fold here, Firdous said that there was a need to make administration and political class more accountable to women's aspirations and basic needs.
“Political accountability to women will begin with increasing the number of women in decision-making positions, but it doesn't end there. What is required, are gender-sensitive governance reforms that will make all elected officials more effective at promoting gender equality in public policy and ensuring their implementation,” she said.