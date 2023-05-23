Make ample arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 23: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asked the administration to make ample arrangements for the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani festival being observed on may 28.
In a statement D. Farooq impressed upon the LG Administration to give directives to all the line departments including KPDCL and Jal Shakti to provide uninterrupted power and water supply at the Astaphans in Manzgam, Noorabad; Tikar, Kupwara & Kheer Bhawani, Tulmul Ganderbal following the annual festivity.
The President asked the respective district administrations in Kulgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal to review and ensure the availability of essentials, accommodation facilities, traffic management, medical facilities, sanitation facilities, besides the availability of power and water supply at all the Astaphans in view of the festival.