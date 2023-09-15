Make arrangements for petitioner’s participation in class 10th Exam: HC to authorities

Basit through his counsel Asif Nabi had moved an application seeking direction to the authorities including Superintendent District Jail, Gurugram, Haryana to make suitable arrangement for his participation in the examination for Class 10th scheduled to be commencing from September 14 till October 4.

Senior Advocate General, Mohsin Qadiri, submitted that since the matter was to be taken up with the security agencies of other State also, as such, it was not possible for the authorities to make arrangement for the participation of the petitioner ( Basit) in the examination scheduled to be held on September 16.