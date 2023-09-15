Make arrangements for petitioner’s participation in class 10th Exam: HC to authorities

Srinagar, Sep 15: The High Court of J&K and ladakh Friday directed the authorities to take steps and make arrangements for participation of one Basit Ahmad Lone in the Class 10th examination scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4.
Basit through his counsel Asif Nabi had moved an application seeking direction to the authorities including Superintendent District Jail, Gurugram, Haryana to make suitable arrangement for his participation in the examination for Class 10th scheduled to be commencing from September 14 till October 4.
Senior Advocate General, Mohsin Qadiri, submitted that since the matter was to be taken up with the security agencies of other State also, as such, it was not possible for the authorities to make arrangement for the participation of the petitioner ( Basit) in the examination scheduled to be held on September 16.
“Be that as it may, the applicant even if is unable to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on 16.09.2023, he can appear in other exams as mentioned”, the Court said.
Disposing of the application, the Court directed the authorities to take steps and make arrangements for participation of the applicant in the examination scheduled to be held from September, 19 to October 4.