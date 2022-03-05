Make hospitals fireproof: PC

Srinagar, Mar 5: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul GaniVakil Saturday asked the government to take immediate steps to protect the hospitals and make them fireproof.
A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil as expressing concern over the safety of hospitals saying major healthcare buildings were unprotected from fire and the government should take concrete steps to make such buildings fireproof.
Vakil said that the fire incident at the Bone and Joint (B&J) Hospital at Barzulla once again reflects that the hospital buildings in Kashmir were not safe for patients, staff, and attendants.
He demanded an inquiry to know the reason behind the fire incidents.
“If left unattended, these incidents could prove catastrophic. Incidents like these not only warrant an official inquiry to know the cause of fire but should also act as an eye-opener for the government to take immediate steps to make the hospital buildings fireproof,” Vakil said.
He said there was an urgency to install internal fire safety mechanisms in all hospital buildings which do not have any such facility.
“Similarly, the age-old electric wiring in these hospitals needs to be replaced, besides measures should be taken immediately to rectify the loopholes,” Vakil said.