Make NC stronger to take on imminent challenges : Omar Abdullah

According to a press note, he was addressing a delegation of workers and functionaries from Kupwara here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Omar said political parties cannot rely on their opinions in policy framing at any level in the party. "The top down modus operandi in policy framing has no place in NC and for that matter in any democratic setup. Our workers are our eyes and ears. For NC to deepen its roots even more than before, it is imperative for our zonal, district functionaries to value workers,” he said. He added that strengthening of the bottom-up model holds the key towards making the party stronger to take on the challenges in the future.