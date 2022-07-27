Make NC stronger to take on imminent challenges : Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 26 : Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC)Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday exhorted party functionaries to work in tandem towards making the party stronger at grassroots level to take on the imminent challenges to the people of J&K.
According to a press note, he was addressing a delegation of workers and functionaries from Kupwara here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
Omar said political parties cannot rely on their opinions in policy framing at any level in the party. "The top down modus operandi in policy framing has no place in NC and for that matter in any democratic setup. Our workers are our eyes and ears. For NC to deepen its roots even more than before, it is imperative for our zonal, district functionaries to value workers,” he said. He added that strengthening of the bottom-up model holds the key towards making the party stronger to take on the challenges in the future.
“JKNC is waging a self-less battle against the wanton discrimination and injustice. Hence it becomes all more important for our workers, functionaries and office bearers to work with a sense of belongingness. Our ground workers have a greater role to develop a clear understanding about the party's policies, priorities and perspective at multiple fronts in wake of the big challenges that have surfaced post 2019 decisions. We have to intensify our mass outreach to people,” Omar added.
Today's challenges, Omar said, go beyond development. “We are struggling for the restoration of our infringed democratic and constitutional rights. There can be no trade-off between development and our honour. Both have to go hand in hand. Kupwara has historically been a fortress of NC. Leaders, functionaries and workers from Kupwara have contributed immensely to realise the vision and mission of Sher-e-Kashmir. The need of the hour calls for strengthening our base in this frontier district,” he said.
Extolling the workers, Omar asked them to continue to shoulder people's worries. He assured them that the party leadership will raise the issues concerning people , particularly unemployed youth, aggrieved farmers, tribals, and other backward classes at all forums.
The visiting delegation comprised the party's district, block and DDC members. The delegation was led by District Vice President Kupwara Muhammad Ramzan. Among others Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, Party's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Sara Hayat Shah, Irfa Jan and Deputy Political secretary to VP Mudassar Shahmiri were also present on the occasion.