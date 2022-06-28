Make settlements with private schools: AP

Srinagar, June 28: Apni Party (AP) senior Vice President and former Minister Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday said that instead of retrieving the government land used by some private schools, the government should make a settlement with the occupants of the land.
In a statement Ghulam Hassan Mir has said that given the fact that these schools have been established years and decades ago, the government should not try to retrieve the land, which might force the permanent closure of many of these schools.
He said, “Let us not overlook the fact that these schools have been running for the past several decades and even now they contain more than one lakh students. Also, the livelihood of hundreds of people —teachers and other staff members — is dependent on these schools. If the government tries to snatch the land from these schools, the stakeholders will suffer.”
He urged the government to make settlements of the land with the owners and management of these schools.