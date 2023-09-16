‘Make sports compulsory part of school curriculum’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the annual sports meet of the Burn Hall School at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday, the LG said, “We have to create a robust sports and fitness culture and make sports a compulsory part of school curriculum to inculcate social skills, teamwork, and build a strong foundation for character building and mechanism to identify sporting talents at a very young age.”

He said that sports is not only a medium of recreation but also shapes skill and experience and paves the right path for the students to follow their passion.

Sinha impressed upon the teachers and parents to encourage sports and outdoor activities among the children for their overall wellbeing and all-round development.