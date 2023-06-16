MakeMyTrip opens new franchise store in Srinagar

A statement issued here said that after Jammu, the Srinagar outlet is MakeMyTrip’s second in Jammu & Kashmir. The franchise network expansion is part of MakeMyTrip’s broader strategy to serve customers in the top 100+ cities of India.

Commenting on the development, Jasmeet Singh, Business Head, Holidays and Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said, “We are delighted to expand our physical interface in Srinagar with the opening of a new store. We aim to build a hyper-local marketing connection by leveraging our partners to build travel communities in cities like Srinagar. The initial reaction to the initiative has been positive. We have also invested in technology and training to ensure the service remains consistent across all franchises.”