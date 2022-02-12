Male body found in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 12: The body of an unidentified man, apparently a non-local, was found at Syed Kadal Fathapora area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday morning, an official said.
Quoting the official news agency KNO reported that the man aged around 40 was spotted by locals lying in a nullah who subsequently informed the concerned police station.
SHO Saddar Gulzar Hussain told KNO that a police party rushed to the spot and took it into their possession.
He said that the identification of the deceased is being ascertained.